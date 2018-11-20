Home Indiana Indiana Lawmakers Seek to Reduce Employee Turnover November 20th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

The Indiana Department of Child Services is releasing new information on how it plans to solve the high turnover of family case managers.

More than 700 case managers left the job last year. Reviews of DCS found it wasn’t uncommon for one case manager to have more than two dozen children under their watch.

Now the agency is working to boost morale and caseworker salaries. An assessment of the Indiana Agency found a ‘culture of fear’ among family case managers along with an overload of cases.

A problem state senator Erin Houchin, a former caseworker herself, knows firsthand. Despite efforts to reduce caseloads after Houchin left the job the issues persisted.

One report from 2017 shows only two of the 19 regions in the state met the caseload standards.

Comments

comments