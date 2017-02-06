Indiana Lawmakers Question Benefits of Pre-K Program

Indiana lawmakers continue to question whether expanding Indiana’s Pre-K program yields a return worth the investment. While some lawmakers point to the cost, supporters believe the program pays the state back in several ways.

National Economists estimate that high-quality Pre-K programs for at-risk children yield a 13% return on investments. Early Learning Indiana say Indiana would earn between $3 and $4 back for every dollar invested in an expansion of Pre-K programs.

With these figures in mind, Tami Silverman with the Indiana Youth Institute recommends that lawmakers view an expansion as a long-term education, economic and workforce strategy for Indiana. She says, “We know that kids that have the access to high-quality Pre-K start kindergarten ready to learn. So they actually have better graduation rates, they go further in their future education, their lifetime earnings go up, there are lower crime rates and there are lower teen birth rates. So those are things we would want for all of our kids.”

According to Silverman, lawmakers must focus on creating high-quality, affordable, and accessible programs for all Hoosier for the expansion to work.

