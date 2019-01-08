Home Indiana Indiana Lawmakers Propose M.A.X. Strong Bill at Statehouse January 8th, 2019 Tyrone Morris Indiana

The family of three children that were killed while crossing the street to board their bus is turning their pain into purpose.

Tuesday, the family sat down with Hoosier lawmakers as they work to get a law on the books addressing school bus safety. The proposed bill is known as M.A.X. Strong.

It honors the lives of Mason, Alivia, and Xzavier Stahl the three siblings that were killed in October in Rochester, Indiana.

Investigators say 9-year old Alivia Stahl tried to shield her twin brothers from being hit by a truck as they crossed a highway to board their school bus.

The family is calling for tighter rules at school bus stops and tougher penalties for drivers who ignore the law.

