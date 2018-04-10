Home Indiana Evansville Indiana Lawmakers Pass Bill to Strengthen Background Checks for Teachers April 10th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

A new measure passed this session by Indiana lawmakers means stronger background checks for Hoosier teachers.

This measure mandates expanded criminal history checks and expanded child protection index checks on every employee – every five years.

It also requires those employees pay for those updated background checks.

School district will be able to work these new requirements in overtime and they include all school staff, not just teachers.

