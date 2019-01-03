Home Indiana Indiana Lawmakers Organize for 2019 Legislative Session January 3rd, 2019 Tyrone Morris Indiana

Hoosier state lawmakers are back in Indianapolis for the start of the 2019 Legislative Session.

During the four-month session, the House and Senate are expected to pass a two-year budget to fund schools and state agencies.

They’ll also work on adopting a state hate crime law. Indiana is one of five states without any laws enhancing punishment for crimes with prejudice. It’s a change governor Eric Holcomb says is long overdue.

As Hoosier lawmakers debate the budget this session the Indiana Chamber of Commerce wants them to consider raising the cigarette tax for more revenue.

The Chamber suggests the tax be $2 a pack. They also want to raise the smoking age to 21.

Chamber leaders say the tax will continue to fund programs to help people stop smoking.

Any additional revenue can be used wherever the state needs it most.

Comments

comments