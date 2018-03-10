Home Indiana Evansville Indiana Lawmakers and Local Legislators Meet at 2018 Annual Lincoln Day Dinner March 10th, 2018 Melanie Zayas Evansville, Indiana

It was a big night for Indiana law makers. Local legislators and even those running for U.S. Senate were in town. Political figures like Congressman Larry Bucshon and Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch were guest speakers at the dinner.

Todd Rokita, a Republican candidate running for U.S. Senate, spent most of his day talking to Hoosiers before attending the annual dinner. He says, “People care about immigration. They want people to come here to America but they want people to come here the right way. You know it’s unfair to those who have come the right way when others break the law.”

Congressman Larry Bucshon also had a few words to say about President Donald Trump. Bucshon says, “In the news, national security with North Korea and I think the President has taken an aggressive stance and looks like we’ve made some progress there and I do think that North Korea with the sanctions and with the Chinese has helped and finally understood that they can’t be a threat to the rest of the world.”

Dr. Richard Moss is another candidate running for Congress. He says he is fighting for a “conservative constitutional limited government,” republican party. Moss says, “We have a trillion dollar deficit this year. I don’t think thats a good sign particularly for a Republican congress. Larry Bucshon by the way voted for that and I just think that he has a very liberal voting record.” The proceeds from tonight’s dinner will benefit the Vanderburgh County Republican party.

