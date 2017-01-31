Indiana Lawmakers Launch Pothole Photo Contest

You could be recognized for showing the worst potholes in the Hoosier state. Indiana lawmakers are launching a pothole photo contest to show the worst potholes in the state. This comes after lawmakers are looking to find ways to fund road repairs. Republican lawmakers have proposed a gas tax and an annual vehicle fee.

Participants can share their photos on social media using the hashtag #IndianaPotholes. The winning photo will be highlighted in the Indiana House Chamber if House Bill 1002, the state’s long-term road funding plan, passes.

