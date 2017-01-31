44News | Evansville, IN

Indiana Lawmakers Launch Pothole Photo Contest

Indiana Lawmakers Launch Pothole Photo Contest

January 31st, 2017 Indiana

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

You could be recognized for showing the worst potholes in the Hoosier state. Indiana lawmakers are launching a pothole photo contest to show the worst potholes in the state. This comes after lawmakers are looking to find ways to fund road repairs. Republican lawmakers have proposed a gas tax and an annual vehicle fee.

Participants can share their photos on social media using the hashtag #IndianaPotholes. The winning photo will be highlighted in the Indiana House Chamber if House Bill 1002, the state’s long-term road funding plan, passes.

Britney Taylor

Web Producer

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2017 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.