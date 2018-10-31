Home Indiana Indiana Lawmakers Debate School Bus Safety Changes October 31st, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

Indiana state lawmakers are calling for change after three children were killed this week while getting on a bus.

Some legislators want cameras to be added to school buses hoping to bust drivers for violating the stop arms.

Bills have been introduced over the last few years but have failed to pass. State representative Ed Delaney co-authored legislation in 2015 that would have opened the door for more schools to add cameras on buses.

Though some people were concerned about privacy while others thought communities would use this as a fundraising tool.

The tragedy in Rochester is making lawmakers pause and now some want the idea back on the table.

