Indiana Lawmakers Debate Hiring Unlicensed Teachers

A new bill being discussed by Indiana lawmakers could help the state’s teacher shortage. It would allow public schools to fill up to 10 percent of their teaching staff with unlicensed teachers.

The decision to hire unlicensed teachers would be left up to superintendents and local school boards. The bill also targets hard-to-staff positions by allowing teachers specializing in special education, science, technology, engineering or math to receive additional pay.

The bill passed through the Senate and also cleared the House but with some adjustments.

The changes will be discussed in committee next week before the March 14th adjournment deadline.

