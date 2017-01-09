Home Indiana Indiana Lawmakers Consider Raising The Age Of Consent January 9th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

As Indiana state lawmakers adjourn in Indianapolis, one thing they will be working on is bringing harsher penalties to sexual abusers.

State Representative Karlee Macer is bringing forth a new bill that would create indiscretion in the Hoosier State.

That means a new charge could be filed against someone who is at least 23-years-old who engages in sexual conduct fondling or touching someone who is at least 16 years old, but younger than 18.

Local elected officials say this new bill closes a gap in state law. The charge would carry two and a half years in prison and a $10,000 fine for offenders.

