Home Indiana Indiana Lawmakers Consider Changes for Minors in Wineries February 20th, 2017 Maggie Lamaster Indiana Pinterest

Minors may soon be allowed near alcohol in Indiana wineries.

Lawmakers are considering small wineries may no longer be required up put up barriers between minors and alcohol being served.

This would change state laws regulating alcohol in several ways, and small wineries would be categorized with boats and bowling alleys.

The House ‘s Public Policy Committee is scheduled to vote on the bill Tuesday.

Comments

comments