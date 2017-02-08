Home Indiana Indiana Lawmakers Consider Bill to Limit Opioid Prescriptions February 8th, 2017 John Werne Indiana Pinterest

With Indiana battling a drug epidemic, lawmakers are considering a Bill that limits the quantity of opioid pills a doctor can prescribe.

Indiana lawmakers listened to nearly two hours of testimony on the Bill today. The Bill would limit opioid prescriptions to seven days for anyone under 18 and anyone new to opioid prescriptions. These measures are meant to counter the overprescription of opioids, which experts believe added to the current epidemic.

Some doctors expressed concerns. They worry the law may cause difficulty for patients of major procedures and acute pain. Lawmakers are working on exceptions to this potential law.

