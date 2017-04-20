Home Indiana Indiana Lawmakers Could Close Gap on Cold Beer Loophole April 20th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

Indiana legislators could be closing the gap on a loophole for the sale of beer at convenience stores. Indiana House Republicans reach an agreement on a measure that appears to punish a convenience store owner, who used a legal loophole to get around Indiana’s law governing who can sell beer.

The agreement sets the bar so high that Jay Ricker said he will likely have to stop sales in April 2018. Jay Ricker owns a chain of convenience stores called Rickers.

Package liquor stores and restaurants can sell cold beer, but gas stations and convenience stores like his are prohibited.

Ricker worked around it by installing seating and serving burritos, landing a restaurant classification, and the right to sell cold beer.

The Indiana House and Senate must still vote on the bill.

