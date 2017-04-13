Home Indiana Indiana Lawmakers Approve Bill to Ban Sanctuary Campuses Across the State April 13th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

Indiana lawmakers have voted to send the governor a bill that would ban so-called sanctuary campuses across the state. The Indiana Senate approved the measure 38-10. The measure requires the institutions that accept any government money from giving students who are in the U.S. illegally sanctuary from prosecution.

The move is largely symbolic because Indiana has no sanctuary campuses.

Schools, including IU, Notre Dame and Ball State have faced pressure from students and faculty members, but so far, haven’t taken action.

Supporters of the measure argue that government entities should not be able to pick and choose which laws to follow. And they warn that it would be a dangerous precedent to set.

The pro-sanctuary movement comes from concerns about the fate of students who are unauthorized immigrants.

