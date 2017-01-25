Home Indiana Evansville Indiana Lawmaker Proposes to Increase Punishment for Animal Cruelty January 25th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

Indiana State Representative Ryan Hatfield of Evansville is pushing legislation that would increase the punishment for certain animal cruelty crimes. House Bill 1604 increases the penalty for those convicted of crimes that deliberately harm an animal.

If it passes, courts could require people convicted under the bill to receive psychological, behavioral, or other counseling as part of their punishment. The bill also advocates for police and rescue dogs and other service animals, and requires abusers to reimburse owners for veterinary bills, and pay for their loss if the animal is killed.

