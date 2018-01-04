Indiana Lawmaker Proposes “Death With Dignity” Bill

Whether you call it physician-assisted suicide, death with dignity, or the right to die there’s no escaping the controversy this issue carries.

Now one Indiana lawmaker is hoping to move it beyond controversy and into state law. State Representative Matt Pierce has filed a bill to give Hoosiers with terminal illnesses end of life options.

Pierce says the process for pursuing a life-ending prescription would boil down to 10 steps.

Some of those steps include the diagnosis of a terminal illness, a written request filled out by the Department of Health, and an obligation by doctors to provide alternatives and potential risks.

Pierce says this will ensure the process is not abused.

“In this great country, our liberty should not be dictated by the zip code we live in, these laws have been overwhelmingly successful and are working as intended,” says Pierce.

If the bill passes, Indiana would be the sixth state to adopt such a law.

