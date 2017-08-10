Indiana Lawmaker Launches U.S. Senate Campaign

An Indiana lawmaker launches his U.S. Senate campaign with a nine-city announcement tour. The tour made its way to Industrial Plastics Group in Evansville.

Representative Todd Rokita is hoping to take the Senate seat from current Senator Democrat Joe Donnelly. Rokita says the theme for his campaign is ‘Defeat the Elite’. And he took time to brag on the work force in southwest Indiana.

Rep. Todd Rokita said, “Vanderburgh County and Southwest Indiana is rich, it really has an embarrassment of riches in terms of the quality of people, the hard work ethic that they have, everything that they do. I look forward to continuing building on my relationship with them.”

The tour continues with a stop in LaFayette on Monday, August 14th. Several others have joined the race, including Congressman Luke Messer, who will kick off his campaign this weekend.

Other lawmakers who are running, include State Representative Mike Braun, former Dan Coats Aide Mark Hurt, Businessman Terry Henderson, and Andrew Takami.

