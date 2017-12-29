Home Indiana Indiana Lawmaker Files Bill to Legalize CBD Oil in Indiana December 29th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana

An Indiana lawmaker is filing a bill that would legalize the sale of CBD oil. Sen. On December 27th, Jim Tomes (R-Wadesville) filed Senate Bill 214 that would gives Hoosiers access to cannabidiol oil and repeal prior provisions relating to the CBD registration.

This bill would make CBD oil readily available statewide.

Sen. Tomes says it should be as easy to buy CBD oil as baby aspirin or sweet tea. He said, “Individuals cannot abuse CBD oil, yet countless people who need it are unable to obtain it because of unnecessary restrictions.”

The 2018 legislative session will reconvene on Wednesday, January 3rd.

