Indiana Lawmaker Has "Deep Philosophical Concerns" About Abortion Bill January 27th, 2017 Britney Taylor

A key Indiana house panel will not consider a contentious attempt to ban abortions. That means the measure will likely not see the light of day for the rest of this season.

Republican Representative Ben Smaltz is the Chairman of the House Committee on Public Policy. He says he has “deep philosophical concerns” with the government requiring women to carry their pregnancies to term in cases of rape, incest and when the mother’s life is in danger.

Opponents say the state has an interest in protecting life. Some conservative activists hoped a potential legal challenge would reach the nation’s highest court, potentially in an effort to challenge Roe V. Wade.

