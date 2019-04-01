Indiana and Kentucky Ranked Among Worst States for Child Abuse

A new report from the Children’s Bureau of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services says Indiana and Kentucky have child abuse rates more than double the national average.

“It’s very important that people are aware that children are being abused be it sexually, physically, emotionally,” says Holly Edmond, Holly’s House Executive Director.

According to the report which covers incidents reported and investigated in 2017, there were nearly 30,000 victims of child abuse in Indiana that year translating to the rate of 18.6 victims per 1,000 children.

“When kids are abused as children they are more likely to suffer from alcoholism, from drug abuse, from suicide many things in their lives later on,” says Edmond. “Now we see about 400 to 500 kids a year annually.”

And topping the list was Kentucky with nearly 23,000 victims at a rate of 22.2 victims per 1,000 children.

In the Hoosier state, child abuse rate have grown each year with 13.7 victims per 1,000 children in 2013 compared to the 2017 rate of 18.6 victims.

“The more people understand about child abuse and neglect, what that looks like in our community, then they are more knowledgeable in order to report it, to intervene, and to hopefully prevent the abuse that we see,” says Rosemary Conder, CASA Executive Director.

Nationally the 2017 data shows 74.9% of victims are neglected, 18.3% are physically abused, and 8.6% are sexually abused.

“So there are thousands of cases reported in Daviess County alone,” says Conder. “Last year there were probably almost 700 cases substantiated and we see that number trending upward every year.”

And for the month of April, advocates across the Tri-State say awareness to child abuse prevention is key.

“These children are the children that will be running our communities, our society, our country in the future and so helping them become empowered, helping them have a voice to tell their story is what its all about,” says Edmond.

“Being more aware of childhood trauma and how we as a community can rally together around these kids and give them a safe environment where they can thrive and have a hopeful future,” says Conder.

Advocates say if you believe a child is in immediate danger call 911. If you suspect a child is being abused or neglected, you can also contact social services or child abuse and neglect hotlines in your state.

Comments

comments