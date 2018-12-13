Home Illinois Indiana and Kentucky Rank Low in State Health Rankings December 13th, 2018 Mitch Angle Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky

America’s Health Rankings released its 29th Annual Report with Indiana and Kentucky landing in the bottom ten.

According to the report, Hawaii was named the healthiest state in U.S., with Massachusetts coming in at second.

Locally, Indiana and Kentucky landed at 41st and 45th respectively. Illinois landed in the near-middle of the list coming in at 26th.

This year’s report saw increases in mortality and chronic disease such as obesity, an issue that continues to impact the nation’s health.

A positive finding from the report is that the nation’s child poverty rate, a key indicator of socioeconomic status and health throughout the lifespan, has seen a decline.

Click here to read the report in its entirety.

