Indiana, Kentucky Rank Among Least Green States

With Earth Day around the corner, WalletHub.com has released its 2018’s Greenest States. Indiana and Kentucky are among the least green states, ranking 42nd and 48th. Illinois ranks 26th overall.

WalletHub.com compared each state on 23 key metrics, including environmental quality, Eco-friendly behaviors, and climate change contributions.

The greenest states include Vermont, Oregon, Massachusetts, New York, South Dakota, Minnesota, Connecticut, New Hampshire, California, and Rhode Island.

The least green states include Arkansas, Texas, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Alabama, North Dakota, Louisiana, and West Virginia.

To see the full list of states click here.

