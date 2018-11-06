Home Indiana Indiana and Kentucky Among Fattest States in America November 6th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana, Kentucky

A new study shows that both Kentucky and Indiana have ranked in the top 15 for fattest states in the country.

The study, done by Wallet Hub, states that Indiana ranked number 11 and Kentucky ranked number four as the fattest states.

According to recent data from the CDC, more than seven in 10 U.S. adults aged 20 and older are either overweight or obese. The study also says that obesity rates are lower for children and adolescents, but the numbers have still seen a drastic increase in the past decade.

Lack of physical activity is a leading cause in these rising numbers, in addition to genetics, emotional instability and sleeplessness.

Click here to the read the study in its entirety.

Comments

comments