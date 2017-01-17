Home Indiana Indiana Joins 11 Other States in Lawsuit Against Office of Surface Mining January 17th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

Indiana joins 11 other states in a lawsuit against the U.S. Office of Surface Mining. The lawsuit claims the federal government overstepped its authority with new laws concerning stream buffer zones, fish and wildlife protection, and water quality standards near coal mines. Opponents claim the laws are unconstitutional because land regulation is a state issue.

Other states in the lawsuit are Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Colorado, Kentucky, Missouri, Montana, Ohio, Texas, West Virginia, and Wyoming. These states were not given an opportunity to assist the Office of Surface Mining in its drafting of the Stream Protection Rule. In bypassing consultation, the lawsuit claims, the office stripped each state of the opportunity to carry out its responsibility to regulate the coal mining industry with local needs and circumstances.

The lawsuit asks the court to declare that the Rule is unlawful because it: (1) violates the Surface Mining Act; (2) is arbitrary and capricious in violation of the Administrative Procedure Act; (3) exceeds Congress’s powers under the Commerce Clause; (4) interferes with state sovereignty in violation of the Tenth Amendment; (5) was promulgated in violation of the National Environmental Policy Act; and (6) was adopted in violation of the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2016. It also seeks injunctive relief prohibiting federal agencies from enforcing or otherwise proceeding on the basis of the Rule.

