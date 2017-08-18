Indiana Unemployment Rate Rises to 3.1 Percent in July

Indiana’s jobless rate remains below the national average according to new numbers from the Indiana Department of Workforce Development. For the month of July, Indiana’s unemployment rate was 3.1 percent with the national average at 4.3 percent.

That puts the Hoosier jobless rate again at a near-record low. Officials say Governor Holcomb’s recently announced next level job grants will only continue the momentum.

Despite the good report, Indiana’s unemployment figures reflect the state’s shrinking labor market. Private education, health services and manufacturing saw the biggest gains.

