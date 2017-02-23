Indiana Jails Face Overcrowding

Recently, the jail system in Marion County had 145 inmates above its capacity.

John Layton, Marion County Sheriff, says last week 165 inmates assigned to his custody were held in Elkhart and Clark Counties, because he had no room for offenders coming from state prisons.

This issue also stands for Vanderburgh County.

Sheriff Dave Wedding of Vanderburgh County says about 60 inmates have been placed in other jails.

He believes the female inmate population has had a major spike over the last few years.

Sheriff Wedding says addressing the issue will cost nearly $700,000.

Sheriffs went to Indianapolis legislators, explaining their financial needs and concerns with overcrowding.

Comments

comments