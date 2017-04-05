Home Indiana Indiana Ivy Tech Adds Computer Hacking Certifications April 5th, 2017 Maggie Lamaster Indiana Pinterest

Indiana Ivy Tech Community College announced Tuesday two new certificates for students to earn.



Students have the chance to receive the new certifications, Certified Ethical Hacker and Computer Hacking Forensics Investigator.

These certificates will help students in the state have more knowledge on stopping hackers from infiltrating large companies.

Recently, companies including Yahoo, Target, and T.J. Maxx have had their data breached.

Ivy Tech is partnering with International E-Commerce Council to make these certifications possible.

The new certifications are recognized globally and will allow graduates to work for manufacturers, hospitals, or cyber security consulting firms.

Students will be able to sign up for the courses this summer and fall.

