Expect to pay more at the pump after the New Year. The state has big plans to raise the gas tax more than 30% come January 1st. Indiana already gets 18 cents per gallon, but the plan is to raise that by another eight to 10 cents. That means the average driver will pay about $14 dollars more per month on gas. That money is going to a good cause, officials plan to use it to upgrade roads and bridges, and to add lanes where needed

