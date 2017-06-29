Indiana, Illinois Listed In 84,000 Pound Frozen Fish Recall

A California company is recalling about 84,000 pounds of frozen fish. And the product was shipped to several states — including Indiana and Illinois.

Vinh Hoan is recalling its imported swai fillet products because they were imported from Vietnam without testing and without meeting federal requirements.

The products subject to recall do not bear the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to wholesale locations in Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri and Wisconsin.

The frozen Swai fillets were produced on various dates between Dec. 16, 2016 and Jan. 7, 2017. The following products are subject to recall:



15-lb. cases containing “MEKONG MASTER Frozen Swai Fillet,” with lot code VN 147 VI 1355 and “BEST BEFORE” dates of “12162018,” “12172018” and “12192018.”

15-lb. cases containing “MEKONG MASTER Frozen Swai Fillet,” with lot code VN 147 VI 1351 and “BEST BEFORE” dates of “12232018,” “12242018” and “12252018.”

15-lb. cases containing “MEKONG MASTER Frozen Swai Fillet,” with lot code VN 147 VI 1354 and “BEST BEFORE” dates of “01052019,” “01062019” and “01072019.”

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about a reaction should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Consumers with food safety questions can “Ask Karen,” the FSIS virtual representative available 24 hours a day at AskKaren.gov or via smartphone at m.askkaren.gov. The toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) is available in English and Spanish and can be reached from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Recorded food safety messages are available 24 hours a day. The online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at: http://www.fsis.usda.gov/reportproblem.

