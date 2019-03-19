Indiana House Passes Victim Protection Legislation

A bill that would make important changes to Indiana law regarding victims of sex crimes cleared the House of Representatives. Senate Bill 551 was approved Tuesday afternoon by a vote of 92 to 4.

SB 551 has now been passed by both the House and the Senate. The bill allows parents to seek a protective order against a person who is making inappropriate contact with their child. Among these other fixes include:

Added protections for community members against sex offenders who failed to or improperly register on the sex offender or violent offender registry.

Supports criminal investigations and prosecutions of child abuse cases by restricting disclosure of sensitive information about the child victim and defendant during the criminal investigation or prosecution of the case.

Fixes a current law that potentially allows adults to engage in inappropriate sexual relations with 13 or 14-year-old minors.

Addresses a gap in the current kidnapping and criminal confinement laws by creating an offense when the kidnapping or criminal confinement results in moderate bodily injuring to the victim, as IPAC said current law only provides for offenses that include “bodily injury” or “serious bodily injury.”

Eliminates the current practice where an offender who is convicted of felony domestic battery can reduce the penalty to a misdemeanor.

Would task an interim study committee with looking at the issue of discovery depositions.

SB 551 was authored by Sen. Mark Messmer and sponsored by Rep. Wendy McNamara.

