Indiana Senate Public Policy Committee Passes ATV Helmet Bill

The ATV helmet law, also known as the Play for Kate bill is heading back to the Indiana Senate for debate.

The Senate Public Policy committee passed the bill Wednesday, sending it back to the Senate.

11-year-old Kate Bruggenschmidt was from Warrick County. She died in 2015 in an ATV accident. She wasn’t wearing a helmet.

Her mother, Ashlee Bruggenschmidt, testified on the bill Wednesday in Indianapolis.

House Bill 1200 requires children under the age of 18 to wear helmets when riding off-road vehicles, including ATVs.

The bill passed the Indiana House with a 64 to 29 vote.

The bill is heading back to the Senate for debate. If it should pass, it would head to Governor Eric Holcomb’s desk.

