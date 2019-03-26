Indiana House Passes Hate Crimes Bill

A hate crimes bill that includes a specific list of protected groups passes the Indiana House, but the bill still faces criticism from people who believe age, gender or gender identity needs to be included.

The new language was inserted into an unrelated bill Monday and called up for a voice vote without public debate.

Republicans including Governor Eric Holcomb say the bill is a step forward for the state, but democrats say too many Hoosiers are left out. Governor Holcomb says he believes the bill will get Indiana off the list of states without a hate crimes law.

The bill now goes back to the senate, where it could still be changed in a conference committee.

