Indiana House Passes Bill That Could Eliminate Solar Panel Incentives

Much of the financial incentive for installing solar panels would be eliminated under a bill approved by the Indiana House. Solar energy accounts for less than one percent of Indiana’s power, but utilities worry it could cut into profits. The house bill advance 56 to 43.

Solar Panel owners who feed surplus energy to the power grid now are compensated at a retail rate that helps pay off their investments. Republican Senator Brandt Hershman’s bill would significantly reduce that rate in five years, although it would protect current solar panel owners for 30 years.

The bill already cleared the senate, which must sign off on changes made in the house.

If they agree, it then goes to Governor Holcomb’s desk.

