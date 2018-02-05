Indiana House Passes Bill Aimed to Limit Suspensions, Expulsions
A bill aimed at reducing suspensions, expulsions and school arrests unanimously passes the Indiana House. Indiana suspends students at a higher rate than surrounding states.
The bill would require the State Department of Education to come up with a new system starting in the 2019-2020 school year.
They would have to design a plan focusing on positive discipline techniques to address behavioral problems before just suspended or expelling a student.
The bill passed with a 92 to zero vote and now heads to the Senate.