Indiana House Passes Bill Aimed to Limit Suspensions, Expulsions

A bill aimed at reducing suspensions, expulsions and school arrests unanimously passes the Indiana House. Indiana suspends students at a higher rate than surrounding states.

The bill would require the State Department of Education to come up with a new system starting in the 2019-2020 school year.

They would have to design a plan focusing on positive discipline techniques to address behavioral problems before just suspended or expelling a student.

The bill passed with a 92 to zero vote and now heads to the Senate.

