Indiana House Leader Willing to Compromise on Proposed Cigarette Tax

The Leader of the Indiana House says he is willing to compromise on a proposed $1.00 cigarette tax hike. House Speaker Brian Bosma says he may limit the increase to around $.60. This would raise Indiana’s cigarette tax to be in line with Ohio’s cigarette tax.

Tobacco companies, convenience store trade groups, and some Republicans oppose the increase endorsed by The House last month. They believe the tax increase could hurt business.

This is one of many tax increase measures House Republicans proposed this year to attempt to cover the costs of a long-term infrastructure funding plan.

