Home Indiana Indiana House Bill May Help Epilepsy Patients February 22nd, 2017 Maggie Lamaster Indiana Pinterest

An Indiana bill may soon allow people with Epilepsy to be treated with Marijuana-derived oil. The Indiana House passed the bill with a 98 to zero vote.

The measure allows for patients to use Cannabinoid (CBD) oil.

The bill will not legalize a comprehensive medical Marijuana program.

Compounds in the oil have been found to lessen the effects of Epilepsy and cannot get patients high.

The House and Senate plan to meet in the spring session to work on the measure.

Comments

comments