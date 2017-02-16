Home Indiana Indiana House Approves Gas Tax Hike and Increase in Vehicle Registration Fees February 16th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

The Indiana House approves a roads plan that would raise the gas tax by 10 cents and increase in vehicle registration fees. The money would be used to pay for improvements to the state’s roads and bridges.

The plan has been a tricky sell for lawmakers in a state more accustomed to passing tax cuts than increases. Supporters argue funding is much needed and the plan responsibly addresses that need by asking those who use the roads to pay for improvements.

Democrats have criticized the tax increase, saying it would hurt drivers. The measure passed 61-to-36, with seven Republicans joining the Democratic caucus in voting no. An earlier amendment directs the entirety of the state’s sales tax on gas toward roads.

The only local representative who voted against the bill is Democratic Representative Ryan Hatfield.

Comments

comments