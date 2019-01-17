Home Indiana Indiana Hosting Routes America Conference in 2020 January 17th, 2019 Tyrone Morris Indiana

Indiana will play host to the Routes Americas conference in February 2020. Governor Holcomb and Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett joined representatives from Evansville Regional were in Indianapolis Wednesday for the announcement.

Routes Americas is an annual event focused on aviation route development, convening leading network planners, airports, and tourism authorities to discuss air service from airports the Americas.

The conference is big business and is expected to attract 800 delegates representing 80 airlines from more than 300 airports.

50 tourism authorities and 20 keynote speakers will also be there. The event runs February 3rd through the 5th next year in Indianapolis.

