Indiana Hospitals Charge High Prices for Outpatient Services September 20th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana

Indiana hospitals charge “shockingly high” prices for outpatient services. A report from the Rand Corporation says large hospital systems are generally paid high prices and vary widely, specifically for outpatient services.

The report says to help lower prices, employers should use price information to to redesign health plans. Employers can also use price data to help rein in unreasonably high prices, and advocate for changes in the health plans to move away from high-priced hospitals.

The report also say employers should oppose consolidation among providers, and instead promote competition among existing and new, lower-priced providers.

