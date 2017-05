Home Indiana Indiana Homeowners Asked to Stop Planting Ornamental Pear Trees May 24th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

Indiana officials want homeowner and landscapers to stop planting ornamental pear trees. The Department of Natural Resources says while the Bradford pear trees are popular they are overtaking native plants.

Officials say over time the trees have cross pollinated and have become an invasive species.

The DNR says homeowners should plant Serviceberry trees instead. They’re native to the area and can attract wildlife.

Comments

comments