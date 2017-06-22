Home Indiana Indiana Homeland Security Foundation Accepting Scholarship Applications June 22nd, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

The Indiana Homeland Security Foundation is accepting applications for the Secure Indiana Scholarship. The scholarship offers funds to Hoosier students pursuing a career in public safety.

Up to 20 students will receive scholarships from the foundation. Full-time students are eligible for a $2,000 scholarship, and part-time students are eligible for $1,000.

Students must have a GPA of 2.8 or higher, currently volunteer for a public safety organization and must be pursuing an undergraduate degree at an accredited Indiana college.

These scholarships are provided through purchases of the “Secure Indiana” license plates.

Applications will be accepted through August 1st.

For more information, visit Scholarship Foundation.

To support the scholarship program, you can buy a ‘Secure Indiana’ license plate at visit Secure Indiana Scholarship.

Comments

comments