The purpose of this event is to recognize and honor those who raised the bar in their respective areas of the culture. The Indiana Hip Hop Awards provides a necessary platform to enhance community, statewide and even national awareness for All Nominees. The structure is similar to the Grammy’s as it relates to the selection process; meaning that there is NOT A Public Voting System. All Nominations and Processes are conducted by a Hip Hop Cultural Committee. Moreover, the Award Show is open to the Public thus, family and friends are welcome to purchase tickets and attend to support the Nominees or Performers on their BIG Night. Go to the eventbrite, the background info has details location and tickets prices. Blac Youngsta & Moneybagg Yo attended, Won and blew up Big afterwards at the Memphis HipHop Awards. In Atlanta Ralo attended, won and signed a $500,000 deal with Gucci Mane afterwards. Now Jody Moore of Evansville is hosting Indiana Hip Hop Awards

For Additional Info Contact Jody Moore, Executive Producer of Indiana HipHop Awards (662) 545-7364 or Rico Owens, Executive Producer of Atlanta Hip Hop Awards (470) 633.2603



The Indiana Hip Hop Awards are this Saturday, September first, at Cecil’s Bar on Garvin Street here in Evansville.

Walk the red carpet at 5pm, the show will begin at 7pm.

Tickets are twenty dollars a pop at the door, but find the event now on Eventbrite, and they’ll be just ten bucks!

