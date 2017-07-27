Home Indiana Indiana Health Officials Report Surge In Whooping Cough Cases July 27th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

Indiana health officials say there’s been a surge in Whooping Cough cases. Now they are asking Hoosiers to take precautions to avoid the contagious bacterial infection.

The Indiana State Department of Health confirmed 136 cases of Whooping Cough during the first half of 2017, which is more than double the number during the same period last year.

Although Whooping Cough can be treated with antibiotics, it can be prevented with two vaccines: DTaP for children under seven-years-old and Tdap for children and adults over 10-years-old.

Doctors recommend vaccinations for both children and adults to help prevent the infection.

Whooping cough is usually spread by coughing or sneezing. It causes a severe cough that can last for months.

Comments

comments