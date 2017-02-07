Home Indiana Indiana Hate Crime Bill Moves To Full Senate February 7th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

A Hate Crime Bill in the Hoosier state is moving forward. The Senate Corrections Committee voted six-to-three to send the bill to the full senate Tuesday morning.

Senate Bill 438 would create a law that punishes people who commit an offense intentionally based on the victims’ ethnicity, religion, race, gender, or sexual orientation.

Should it become law it could add up to 42 years to a sentence. Senator Jim Tomes is the only lawmaker from southwest Indiana on the committee. He voted against the bill.

