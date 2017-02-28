Home Indiana Indiana Hate Crime Bill Dies Without Vote in Senate February 28th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

Indiana will continue to be one of five states without a hate crime law. State Senator Sue Glick released a statement saying, she would not move Senate Bill 439 forward, due to a difference in opinion on various amendments. The bill would have covered any crime committed against someone because of their race, religion or sexual orientation if that crime was motivated by hate.

Police officers would also have been included as a protected group. Glick says, she plans to work out the issues and bring back the idea next year.

Comments

comments