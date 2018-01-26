Home Indiana Indiana Green Party Announces Secretary of State Candidate January 26th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

The Indiana Green Party plans to run a candidate for secretary of state. George Wolfe will be the Green Party candidate in the 2018 November election.

Wolfe is Professor Emeritus at Ball State University. He served as Director of the Ball State University Center for Peace and Conflict Studies from 2002 to 2006 and Outreach Coordinator from 2006 to 2014.

According to the party, Wolfe has a plan to end gerrymandering and voter suppression in Indiana. Wolfe also pledges to fight against scams that target senior citizens and challenge laws that allow businesses to discriminate against LGBT members.

He also wants to establish election day as a statewide holiday and provide same-day voter registration.

You can learn more about Wolfe by visiting his website Wolfe For Indiana.

