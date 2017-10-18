Home Indiana Indiana Governor Will Head To India For Economic Development Trade Mission October 18th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana

The Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb is heading to Indian next week. The governor will lead an economic development and trade mission to the country. This trek is designed to strengthen cultural and economic partnerships between the Hoosier state and India.

Holcomb says the point of the mission is to discuss opportunities with goverment and business leaders to advance mutually beneficial business and workforce needs.

There are nine India-based companies in Indiana.

The state exports about $266 billion worth of products to India each year.

Holcomb will leave on Friday, October 27th and return Friday, November 3rd.

