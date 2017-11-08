Home Indiana Indiana Governor Unveils 2018 Next Level Agenda November 8th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb’s 2018 Next Level Agenda is focused on building the workforce in the Hoosier state. Holcomb wants to fill high-wage, high-demand jobs in the workforce.

Holcomb said the state brought in 29,000 new jobs this year. And with more expected, the priority is to make sure Hoosiers have the skills needed to get those jobs.

His agenda is focused on five pillars – the economy, infrastructure, workforce, the state’s drug epidemic, and government service.

Holcomb said these goals will be implemented both administratively and through new legislation.

The governor will be in Jasper on Thursday, November 9th to present his plans to the Chamber of Commerce.

