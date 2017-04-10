Home Indiana Indiana Governor Signs Cervical Cancer Bill into Law April 10th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

A bill dealing with cervical cancer prevention is signed into law by Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb. House Bill 1278 requires the State Department of Health to develop a strategic plan to identify and reduce fatality rates from cervical cancer.

The Department of Health will partner with Family and Social Services as well as cancer facilities to find ways to reduce the number of cervical cancer deaths in the Hoosier state.

The strategic play they come up with must be given back to Gov. Holcomb by December 31, 2018.

The bill was co-authored by Rep. Holli Sullivan and Wendy McNamara.

