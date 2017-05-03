Home Indiana Indiana Governor Signs Bill to Close Cold Beer Loophole May 3rd, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

Governor Eric Holcomb signs the so-called Cold Beer Loophole bill into law, and he is also asking for a review of all the state’s liquor laws. In Indiana, convenience stores can sell warm beer and cold wine, but not cold beer.

Convenience store chain, Ricker’s, bypassed that restriction and obtained permits allowing cold beer sales for its Columbus and Sheridan locations after installing small eateries. That’s when lawmakers drafted a bill to close the loophole.

The law grandfathers in establishments granted a permit before November 2016 and exempts Fraternal Clubs, golf courses and marinas.

House and senate leaders have also vowed to take up liquor laws in next years legislative session.

Under this new law, Ricker’s can continue to sell carryout cold beer until April 2018.

